Umerov, Austin Discuss Battlefield Situation, Upcoming Ramstein Meeting

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke with Ukrainian Minister of Defence Rustem Umerov today to discuss the latest battlefield developments and the upcoming meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

That's according to the Pentagon website , Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that Secretary Austin“reiterated the commitment of the United States and our coalition of approximately 50 Allies and partners in supporting Ukraine in its ongoing fight against Russia's unprovoked aggression.”

The two leaders pledged to remain in close contact.

As reported, the next Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in the Ramstein format will take place in Brussels on February 14, on the eve of the meeting of NATO defense ministers.

The meeting of NATO defense ministers will be chaired by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

According to diplomatic sources, it is expected that the Ukrainian Minister of Defense will be invited to participate in the discussion on the situation in Ukraine.

