Umerov, Austin Discuss Battlefield Situation, Upcoming Ramstein Meeting

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke with Ukrainian Minister of Defence Rustem Umerov today to discuss the latest battlefield developments and the upcoming meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.
That's according to the Pentagon website , Ukrinform reports.
It is noted that Secretary Austin“reiterated the commitment of the United States and our coalition of approximately 50 Allies and partners in supporting Ukraine in its ongoing fight against Russia's unprovoked aggression.”
The two leaders pledged to remain in close contact. Read also:
Creation of Unmanned Systems Forces an important step in Ukraine army development - Umerov
As reported, the next Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in the Ramstein format will take place in Brussels on February 14, on the eve of the meeting of NATO defense ministers.
The meeting of NATO defense ministers will be chaired by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.
According to diplomatic sources, it is expected that the Ukrainian Minister of Defense will be invited to participate in the discussion on the situation in Ukraine.
Photo: Defense Ministry
MENAFN07022024000193011044ID1107824278
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.