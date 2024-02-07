119 Damaged Houses Reported In Mykolaiv After Russian Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Mykolaiv, 119 buildings were damaged as a result of the Russian attack on the morning of February 7.

The mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Sienkevych, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"As for the number of damaged buildings, there are 119 of them as of the evening. Today, about 200 utility workers and rescuers worked at the spot of the shelling. We have allocated slate, foil, tarpaulin, boards, and slats from the city's matrix reserve. Our employees helped to sew up the houses. Tomorrow we will continue this work - a team of 33 people will sew up windows and cover roofs in damaged buildings," said the mayor.

Two gas pipelines damaged indue to Russian attack

He added that on February 8, the cleanup of the area will continue, with the crater to be filled in and the neighborhood around it to be cleared.

As reported, 12 people were injured and one person was killed in the morning attack on Mykolaiv. As of 3 p.m., more than 70 damaged and three destroyed houses were reported.