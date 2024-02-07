Ukrainian Armed Forces Repel 34 Russian Attacks In Avdiivka Direction Over Last Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, 80 combat engagements took place between the Defense Forces and Russian invaders at the front, including 34 attacks in the Avdiivka direction.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , publishing an update as of 6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 7.

At the beginning of the day, the enemy carried out several strikes at the territory of Ukraine, using various means of air attack: attack UAVs, cruise, ballistic and anti-aircraft guided missiles. A total of 69x enemy air attack means were used: 20x Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs, 29x Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles, 4x Kh-22 cruise missiles, 3x Kalibr sea-launched cruise missiles, 5x Iskander-M ballistic missiles, 5x S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles, 3x Kh-59 air-launched guided missiles.

46x air targets were destroyed by combat power of the Air Force and Defense Forces: 26x Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles; 3x Kalibr cruise missiles; 2x Kh-59 air-launched guided missiles; 15x Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs.

The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult. During the day of February 7, there were 80x combat engagements. The occupiers launched 49x missile and 66x air strikes, carried out 41x MLRS attacks at the positions of Ukrainian troops and various settlements. Unfortunately, the russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties and injuries. Residential private and apartment buildings, and other civilian infrastructure in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and Lviv regions were destroyed and damaged.

Volyn and Polissya axes: no significant changes. No signs of formation of an offensive group. Certain units of the armed forces of belarus continue their missions in the areas bordering Ukraine.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the adversary maintains its military presence in the areas of russia bordering Ukraine. The enemy continues its sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shelling Ukrainian settlements from the territory of russia and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. The invaders launched an air strike in the vicinity of Yablunivka (Sumy region). More than 20x settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Karpovychi, Semenivka (Chernihiv region), Volfyne, Popivka, Pokrovka, Hrabovske (Sumy region), Veterynarne, Nesterne, Komisarove (Kharkiv

region).

Kupyansk axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 3x attacks near Synkivka, Ivanivka (Kharkiv region). In that area, the enemy made attempts to breach Ukrainian defense. The occupiers launched an air strike near Tabaivka (Kharkiv region). The invaders fired artillery and mortars at more than 15x settlements, including Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestove (Kharkiv region).

Lyman axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 7x assaults in the vicinities of Bilohorivka (Luhansk region), Terny, Torske (Donetsk region). In that area the adversary, with air support, made attempts to breach Ukrainian defense, to no success. The enemy fired artillery and mortars at around 10x settlements, including Nevske, Bilohorivka (Luhansk region), Torske, Serebryanka, Rozdolivka (Donetsk region).

Bakhmut axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 5x attacks in the vicinities of Ivanivske and Klishchiivka (Donetsk region), where the occupiers made attempts to improve their tactical situation. Around 10x settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka (Donetsk region).

Avdiivka axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 25x attacks near Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka and 9x more attacks near Nevelske (Donetsk region). In that area, the occupiers, with air support, made attempts to breach Ukrainian defense. The invaders launched an air strike near Oleksandropil (Donetsk region). The invaders fired artillery and mortars at around 15x settlements, including Oleksandropil', Novobakhmutivka, Ocheretyne, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Netailove (Donetsk region).

Marinka axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the invaders in the vicinities of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobjeda and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk region). In that area, the adversary made 20x attempts to improve its tactical situation. The invaders launched air strikes in the vicinities of Novomykhailivka, Kostyantynivka (Donetsk region). The settlements of Krasnohorivka, Pobjeda, Novomykhailivka, Katerynivka were under artillery and mortar fire of the occupiers.

Shakhtarske axis: the adversary conducted no offensives. The occupiers launched air strikes in the vicinities of Staromaiorske (Donetsk region) and Novodarivka (Zaporizhzhia region). The enemy fired artillery and mortars at around 10x settlements, including Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Blahodatne (Donetsk region).

Zaporizhzhia axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 2x attacks near Robotyne and Verbove (Zaporizhzhia region). In that area, the occupiers made attempts to breach Ukrainian defense, to no success. More than 20x settlements, including Charivne, Mali Shcherbaky, Stepove, Lobkove, Pyatykhatky, Stepnohirsk, Plavni (Zaporizhzhia region), were under artillery and mortar fire of the occupiers.

Odesa operational-strategic group, Kherson axis: the occupiers do not abandon their intention to drive Ukrainian units out of their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, during the day, the enemy made 3x unsuccessful assaults on positions of Ukrainian troops. The adversary fired artillery at the city of Kherson, the settlements of Tokarivka, Molodizhne, Antonivka, Chornobaivka, Bilozerka (Kherson region). On top of that, the invaders launched MLRS strikes at the vicinities of Kherson and Chornobaivka (Kherson oblast).

During the day of February 7, the Ukrainian Air Force launched air strikes on 6x concentrations of troops, weapons and military equipment of the occupiers.

The Ukrainian missile troops hit 3x concentrations of troops, weapons and military equipment, 2x ammunition depots of the russian invaders.