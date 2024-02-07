Legal Thriller Author Mark M Bello To Receive Literary Titan Gold Award

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Detroit, Michigan, February 7, 2024 - Legal thriller author Mark M. Bello, known for his Zachary Blake series of novels, is set to receive the Literary Titan Gold Award for his novel 'The Anti-Semite Next Door.' The award, which is the highest honor from Literary Titan, is given to books that exemplify exceptional standards for presentation as well as content. As stated by the organization, the award "also honors the craft of elegant prose, showcasing a talent for transforming simple words into compelling, beautifully constructed text. This prestigious accolade is our tribute to books that represent an extraordinary achievement in the literary world."



"I am beyond honored to receive this award for my novel," said author Mark M. Bello. "It is a testament not just to how far I've come as an author, but also to how fans' love for my work has greatly inspired me to continuously grow as a writer. I can't thank my readers enough for their support and dedication, and I hope you'll stay with me as I continue to create new stories and explore new worlds."



About 'The Anti-Semite Next Door'



The ninth installment of the Zachary Blake Legal Thriller Series finds "The King of Justice" attending the bar-mitzvah of Josh Cooper, his friend Rich's son. Josh's special day is interrupted when a bomb explodes, and Josh disappears during the melee. Cooper's neighbor, Chip Ellis, is also missing. Is this a hate crime? When the neighbor becomes the FBI's principal suspect, Zack is tapped to represent a man he thinks is guilty. Is Chip an innocent neighbor in the wrong place at the wrong time, or is he . . .





Company :-TransMedia Group

User :- Adrienne Mazzone

Email :...

Mobile:- 561-908-1683