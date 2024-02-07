               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Deputy Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Belarus Y.Ambrazevich Meets The Delegation Of South Sudan


2/7/2024 3:05:47 PM

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
Download logo

The South Sudanese delegation also included heads of the Ministries of Health, Finance, Agriculture, and representatives of the business community.

In his welcoming speech, Y.Ambrazevich noted the interest in reaching substantive agreements with South Sudan following this visit. The guests were briefed about the approaches of the Belarusian President to the development of equal friendly cooperation with Africa, promising areas of cooperation, including industrial, agricultural, and educational spheres. The discussion of priority steps for the development of cooperation took place.

The parties agreed to continue meaningful work with the coordinating role of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Embassies.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus.

MENAFN07022024002747001784ID1107824263

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search