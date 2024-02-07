Deputy Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Belarus Y.Ambrazevich Meets The Delegation Of South Sudan

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
The South Sudanese delegation also included heads of the Ministries of Health, Finance, Agriculture, and representatives of the business community.
In his welcoming speech, Y.Ambrazevich noted the interest in reaching substantive agreements with South Sudan following this visit. The guests were briefed about the approaches of the Belarusian President to the development of equal friendly cooperation with Africa, promising areas of cooperation, including industrial, agricultural, and educational spheres. The discussion of priority steps for the development of cooperation took place.
The parties agreed to continue meaningful work with the coordinating role of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Embassies.
