Arab League Condemns Argentina's Plan To Relocate Embassy To Jerusalem

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 7 (KUNA) -- Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Abu al-Gheit condemned on Wednesday Argentinian President Javier Milei's plan to relocate embassy to Jerusalem.

Voicing concern, Abu al-Gheit noted that should the plan take place, it would be a violation of international law and would get in the way of achieving peace.

Meanwhile, Arab League spokesman Jamal Roshdy in a statement pointed out the UN Security Council Resolution 478, which stresses that all actions made by the Israeli occupation in Jerusalem are null and void, including countries moving their embassies to Jerusalem.

In the same statement, Roshdy reaffirmed that international consensus was firm about not recognizing the occupation's sovereignty over Jerusalem city. (end)

