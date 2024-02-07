Defense Ministry Explores Collaboration With Airbus Helicopters VP

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 7 (KUNA) -- Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Mishal Al-Sabah received Wednesday Vice President of Airbus Helicopters in the Middle East and Africa Arnaud Le Chastelier. Ways to enhance cooperation between the Defense Ministry and Airbus, especially in aerospace industries, were discussed, a ministry press release said. Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Al-Sabah expressed Kuwait Army's eagerness to continue cooperation with Airbus, given the company's vast expertise and resources in the field. (end) nwf

