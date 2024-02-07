Some 123 Palestinians Killed In Past 24 Hrs. In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Feb 7 (KUNA) -- Medical authorities announced Wednesday the killing of 123 Palestinians, while 169 others were injured by the Israeli aggression on Gaza; ongoing for the 124th day.

The authorities said in a statement that Israeli forces committed 16 massacres yesterday against Palestinian families, while rescue crews were not able to reach the victims in destroyed roads and the under the rubble.

They pointed that the death toll reached 27,708 with 67,147 injured since the beginning of the aggression on October 7. (end)

