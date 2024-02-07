Keen On Meeting Citizens' Basic Needs - Kuwaiti Min.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 7 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs Sheikh Feras Al-Sabah affirmed Wednesday the ministry's eagerness to meet basic needs of citizens by providing aid for the financially-challenged.
Sheikh Feras's remark to KUNA came following a high-level meeting on the declaration approved by the 32nd Arab summit in Saudi Arabia, as part of the High-Level Arab Multidimensional Social Development Forum in Doha.
The Social Affairs Ministry is one of the most outstanding ministries in Kuwait that plays a great role in social protection, the minister said, adding that business incubators are instrumental in supporting entrepreneurships and small-sized enterprises.
During the two-day meeting, a working paper on implementing the Doha declaration was discussed. (end)
