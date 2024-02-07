Pres. Biden Wins Nevada's Democratic Primary

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 7 (KUNA) - The incumbent US President Joe Biden won Wednesday Nevada's Democratic primary by a large margin, after winning more than 89 percent of the votes, according to local media reports.

Biden's other competitor was a ballot option for "None of these candidates" in second place, followed by other democratic candidate Marianne Williamson in third.

The president's victory comes days after he won his first official primary in South Carolina on Saturday in a landslide, winning 96.2 percent of the votes against House Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., and Williamson.

Ahead of Tuesday's in-person primary, 14,400 early votes had already been cast, and over 127,700 mail-in ballots had been accepted for counting, according to Nevada's Secretary of State. 62 percent of which were votes in the Democratic primary, and 38 percent were in the Republican primary.

Democrats have won Nevada in the past four presidential elections. But voters there elected a Republican, Joe Lombardo, as governor in 2022.

Lombardo has already endorsed Republican Donald Trump for president and publicly indicated his intent to cast his ballot for "none of these candidates." A significant number of Trump supporters appear to have followed the governor's lead.

Former President Donald Trump skipped Tuesday contest and will participate in the state party's caucus on Thursday instead.

The top vote-getter in Tuesday's Republican presidential primary in Nevada was former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, the only major candidate on the ballot still in the race.

Instead, Nevada voters mounted a ballot-box protest and gave the most votes to "None of these candidates," a ballot option required by state law.

Nevada is the first 2024 primary contest in the West and in the coming elections it is expected to be a closely watched swing state.

Next on Biden's primary calendar is Michigan, another major swing state, where 117 Democratic delegates are up for grabs. (end)

