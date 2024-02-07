UN Chief Warns Against Israeli Incursion Into Rafah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 7 (KUNA) -- UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres cautioned Wednesday against "huge regional risks" if the Israeli forces carry out a ground attack on Rafah City, south of the Gaza Strip.

Speaking before the UN General Assembly, Gurterres said "such an action would exponentially increase what is already a humanitarian nightmare with untold regional consequences".

He re-affirmed the necessity of reaching an immediate ceasefire and the release of all hostages.

"The United Nations Security Council - the primary platform for questions of global peace - is deadlocked by geopolitical fissures," Guterres said.

"This is not the first time the Council has been divided - but it is the worst. Today's dysfunction is deeper and more dangerous," he stated.

He called for changes at the UN Security Council and international financial system as well as other reforms.

He appealed to world's leaders to seize the "Summit of the Future" opportunity, due in September in New York, to address this dysfunction.

During his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister, Defense Minister and army leaders, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warmed against Israel's plans to carry out a large-scale ground offensive on Rafah as it is hosting more than two million displaced Palestinians.

He also called for the halt of targeting the UN and international organizations' staffers who distribute aid in the Gaza Strip, or any UN facilities hosting displaced Palestinians. (end)

