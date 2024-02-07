Qurain Cultural Festival To Open Sun.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 7 (KUNA) -- Under auspices of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah the 29th Qurain Cultural Festival will open at Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Center on Sunday, February 11, and last until February 22.

The opening ceremony will see the honoring of winners of the state incentive and recognition awards for 2023, Assistant Secretary-General of the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL) Aisha Al-Mahmoud said Wednesday.

"This year's edition of the annual event has a distinctive features as it coincides with NCCAL's golden jubilee," she said in a pre-event press release, noting that the cultural activities of the festival will continue throughout the year.

"Unlike the usual tradition of celebrating an Arab personality, this year's edition chose Dr. Khalifa Al-Woqan - a celebrated Kuwaiti poet and a co-founder of NCCAL, as personality of the festival in recognition of his contributions to the Arab and Kuwait cultural movement.

"For the first time, this year's edition is named after the great poet Abdulaziz Saud Al-Babtain," Al-Mahmoud noted.

After honoring the state award laureates and honoring the cultural celebrities, the opening ceremony will culminate in a musical-theatrical performance starring maestro Amer Jaafar, director Musaed Al-Zamel and artist Jasem Al-Nabhan.

The agenda of this year's festival includes nearly 30 activities covering a wide range of types of culture and arts, such as symposia, seminars, lectures, concerts, art exhibitions, interactive shows, cinema, and heritage and book fairs.

A two-day interactive show, themed "Celebration of 50 Years" is scheduled to highlight the achievements of NCCAL over the past five decades, Al-Mahmoud said, noting that the personality of poet Fahad Al-Askar was selected as logo of NCCAL's golden jubilee celebration.

"The festival will see the launching of 'the third art - murals project' aiming to decorate the streets and public facilities with beautiful paintings.'

"NCCAL's antiquities sector made great effort to coordinate with government agencies, artists and volunteers for the launching of this project at Al-Masayel area on February 17," Al-Mahmoud disclosed.

The Palestine question will be present at this year's festival with a lecture on "literature of resistance," to be given by Adaniya Shalabi at the Kuwait National Library, she added. (end)

