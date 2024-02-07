GCC Chief Condemns Istanbul Justice Palace Attack

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Feb 7 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Al-Budaiwi deplored Wednesday the shooting incident in front of the Justice Palace in Istanbul Tuesday that killed two people and wounded five others.

In a statement, Al-Budaiwi reaffirmed GCC unwavering position of rejecting all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism that destabilize the region and the world and run counter to humanitarian values and principles.

He expressed heartfelt condolences to the Turkish government and people, as well as the families of the victims, wishing a rapid recovery to those injured.

According to Turkish media, the attack targeted the main courts complex, the Justice Palace, in Istanbul. (end)

