Savvas Learning Company Acquires Outlier

PARAMUS, N.J., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Savvas Learning Company , a next-generation K-12 learning solutions leader, today announced that it has acquired Outlier, an edtech startup that has created a portfolio of high-quality, turnkey, online college-level courses that enable high school students to earn dual credit while never having to leave their school building.

This acquisition allows us to create an exciting new opportunity for millions of high school students served by Savvas.

Outlier combines cinematic video and charismatic professors with the best in modern, evidence-based teaching techniques to virtually transport the student to a college lecture hall. Its diverse catalog of award-winning courses in the arts, humanities, social sciences, and natural sciences are taught by hand-picked, world-class instructors from NASA, MIT, Harvard, Yale, and other top institutions.

"There's a growing demand for dual-enrollment and dual-credit opportunities for high school students across the country," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company, noting, however, that school administrators have long faced challenges when considering these programs for their students, such as limited course offerings, along with costly transportation and other logistical issues.

In addition to providing students a path toward their college degree, the Outlier offerings also give those looking for valuable career and workforce training the opportunity to earn credit-bearing professional certificates from leading technology companies like Google, Meta, and Salesforce.

Many high school administrators recognize the value of dual-credit courses because they prepare their students for the rigor of college while also enabling them to earn both high school and college credits at the same time. Dual-enrollment and dual-credit programs have also been proven to lead to increased rates of high school graduation and college enrollment, particularly for students who have been historically underrepresented in higher education.

Students who successfully complete Outlier courses earn transferable college credits from Outlier's university partners, the University of Pittsburgh, a top 50 global university, and Golden Gate University. Currently, 48 states and the District of Columbia have adopted state-level, dual-enrollment policies, including 28 states that have established multiple dual-enrollment programs, according to the Education Commission of the States.

Outlier's asynchronous 14- and 15-week (semester) and 39-week (full-year) general-education courses offer high school students an introduction to the fundamental ideas typically taught on college campuses in STEM, humanities, economics, business, and other classes. The courses are designed to fit within a standard 45-minute period. Any high school teacher can support any course, aided by easy-to-use dashboards that provide faculty real-time visibility into student progress.

"We are proud of our students' success and excited to join Savvas to bring our proven classes to more students," said Aaron Rasmussen, founder and CEO of Outlier. "We are thankful to our university partners, our educators, our students, and our team members who have helped us to accomplish our mission to provide access to college and career learning to students, regardless of geography or socioeconomic background."

ABOUT SAVVAS LEARNING COMPANY

At Savvas, we believe learning should inspire. By combining new ideas, new ways of thinking, and new ways of interacting, we design engaging, next-generation K-12 learning solutions that give all students the best opportunity to succeed. Our award-winning, high-quality instructional materials span every grade level and discipline, from evidence-based, standards-aligned core curricula to supplemental and intervention programs to state-of-the art assessment tools - all designed to meet the needs of every learner. Savvas products are used by millions of students and educators in more than 90 percent of the 13,000+ public school districts across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, as well as globally in more than 125 countries. To learn more, visit Savvas Learning Company .

