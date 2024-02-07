Woundvision Strengthens Commitment To Excellence And Innovation With New Clinical Appointment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- JD Spahn, President and Co-FounderINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- WoundVision LLC , the industry pioneer in advanced skin and wound imaging technology, is pleased to announce the promotion of Deanna Vargo to the role of Director of Clinical Strategy. With more than 25 years of experience in the wound care industry, Vargo brings a wealth of knowledge and a passion for excellence and will continue to build on her clinical impact for the company.In this new role, Vargo will leverage her expertise and understanding of policy, regulations, best practices, and new technology within the wound care space. Tasked with aligning the company's clinical strategy and overall business goals, she is poised to advance WoundVision's mission of delivering innovative solutions that enhance patient care and improve quality outcomes. Most recently, she served as the Director of Clinical Solutions for WoundVision. As the leader of WoundVision's clinical department, her team was instrumental in driving, supporting, and sustaining adoption of the Scout solution in hospitals across the United States. Those efforts have led to a 100% customer retention rate, which the company maintains to this day. She will continue to represent WoundVision on the National Pressure Injury Advisory Panel's (NPIAP) Corporate Advisory Council (CAC)."WoundVision is thrilled to appoint Deanna Vargo to this crucial leadership position within our organization," said JD Spahn, President and Co-Founder of WoundVision. "With her dedication, strategic mindset, and deep understanding of the industry and our solutions, there's no one more suited to help further establish WoundVision as the leader in present on admission (POA) pressure injury documentation and the advancement of health equity for patients with dark skin tones.”Prior to joining WoundVision, Deanna Vargo RN, BSN, CWS, FACCWS, CWOCN, DAPWCA held key industry positions at Convatec on their Wound Therapeutics, Skin Care & Critical Care teams and at Celleration where she helped to drive adoption of MIST Therapy®. Before transitioning away from clinical care, she worked as an inpatient and outpatient Wound Care Specialist at Summa Health.The WoundVision Scout TM technology combines long-wave infrared thermography (LWIT) and photography into a single modality. Backed by science, research, and clinical practice guidelines, it has been adopted by healthcare providers across the United States to transform the skin and wound assessment. By leveraging the Scout for objective and quantitative measurements of temperature change, trained and qualified clinicians can capture enhanced present on admission (POA) documentation and overcome the challenges of assessing dark skin tones .Visit to learn more.ABOUT WOUNDVISION®WoundVision is the industry pioneer in advanced skin and wound imaging technology. WoundVision offers a full suite of solutions to enhance present on admission (POA) pressure injury documentation, standardize wound assessment, reduce documentation errors, and streamline EMR workflows. By providing innovative and evidence-based solutions, WoundVision empowers clinicians of all experience levels and care settings to improve patient outcomes and preserve revenue. Supported by integrations with all major EMR vendors, our scalable enterprise technology can be easily deployed across an entire health system or a single facility.

