New Sustainable Materials Provide Alternatives To Traditional Building Materials

Renovo-MPCTM is a post-consumer fully sustainable alternative to traditional polycarbonate sheet.

Interstate Advanced Materials recognizes the importance of environmental stewardship and is committed to providing sustainable material alternatives.

- Christopher IsarSACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A sustainable future means searching for and implementing the use of sustainable materials that reduce waste, minimize carbon footprints, and preserve the environment for future generations. Interstate Advanced Materials recognizes the importance of environmental stewardship and is committed to providing sustainable material alternatives with equal or better mechanical properties than their standard material counterparts, including the RenovoTM line of materials, HDU Precision Board, and ACRE sheets.Available exclusively from Interstate Advanced Materials, the RenovoTM line of materials includes recyclable and sustainable plastics made from post-consumer and post-industrial material. Renovo-MPCTM is a fully sustainable polycarbonate sheet that retains the properties of general-purpose polycarbonate, including its optical clarity, low haze, and high light transmission. Renovo-HIPSTM is a sustainable styrene sheet made with 25% post-consumer recycled material that shares the same properties as standard high impact polystyrene (HIPS), including ink and paint adhesion and thermoformability.ACRETM is a high-performance eco-friendly plasticizer-free sheet made from upcycled rice husk fibers. Designed as an indistinguishable alternative to wood and composite lumber, ACRETM is 100% waterproof with a UL94 V-0 fire rating and is fully recyclable and sustainable. Unlike wood, this material resists pests and fungi and will not fade, crack, splinter, rot, or otherwise deform. ACRETM is thermoformable and can be worked using standard woodworking tools. It may be used in many of the same applications as wood or composite lumber, including decking, furniture, cabinetry, fencing, flooring, and more.High Density Urethane Precision Board is a an eco-friendly urethane foam board that withstands continuous exposure to temperatures up to 200°F. With a certified carbon balance of 3 to 1, this material is environmentally friendly and contains no VOCs or carcinogens. It features a closed cell structure and produces less dust and more chips when cut or machined, allowing for a cleaner work and safer work environment. HDU Precision Board will not absorb moisture and will not crack, rot, or peel in outdoor settings, making it a great replacement material for wood in outdoor signage.Interstate Advanced Materials continues to expand its selection of sustainable materials to provide more environmentally responsible material alternatives. Eco-conscious businesses looking to save on their material costs and reduce their environmental footprint can save 30%+ on sustainable materials and with an Interstate Advanced Materials membership. To learn more about sustainable and recyclable material options and how sustainable materials.... call a material expert at (800) 742-3444.Interstate Advanced Materials is a full-line distributor of sheet, rod, tube, bar, film, profile, and accessories, tools, and care products. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Advanced Materials provides full sheets and pallets, simple cut-to-size service, and complex CNC manufacturing. Interstate Advanced Materials is known for its reputation of selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and superior technical support. Our products and services are available using the safe, secure, and convenient purchasing system on the Interstate Advanced Materials website. For instant help, we're always a phone call away at (800) 742-3444.

