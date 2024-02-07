Leading Elections Technology Providers Team To Serve The U.S. Elections Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Denver-based Ballottrax and Seattle-based Democracy Live announce a strategic partnership

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Washington DC - Denver-based Ballottrax and Seattle-based Democracy Live announced a strategic partnership today to serve the over 8,000 State and local elections offices across the U.S. Collectively, Democracy Live and Ballottrax elections technologies have been deployed in 41 of the 50 states, serving over 30 million voters across more than 2,000 elections jurisdictions.As the pioneer and nation's leader in secure, accessible remote balloting, Democracy Live technologies have been deployed in 34 states, serving 20 million voters since 2008. Ballottrax' patented technologies are currently tracking ballots in 21 states and offer voters and elections administrators real-time status notifications and reminders for all absentee and vote-by-mail ballots.Stated President of Ballottrax, Steve Olsen,“Democracy Live has been a long-time, trusted leader in the elections space. By teaming with them, we believe both firms can offer a more robust, seamless and cost-effective experience for our State and local elections customers.Bryan Finney, CEO of Democracy Live added,“Ballottrax has increased trust and faith in elections by providing millions of voters the ability to track the status of their ballot, while providing critical tools to elections administrators.Olsen and Finney both agreed the partnership makes sense.“Through this partnership, eligible voters will now be able to access, mark, return and track their electronic ballot through the entire lifecycle of the balloting process”, stated both leaders in a joint statement.

