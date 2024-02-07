Inventionhome® Inventor Creates Hydraulic Expulsion Mechanism Designed To Remove Debris From Septic Lateral Lines

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Inventor Scott H. is the creator of the Cleanline XT, a septic line debris removal tool that utilizes hydraulic expulsion bursts designed to eliminate years of build-up within the stone of septic laterals that result in field failure. This innovative tool restores laterals and induces flow from the inside out, reducing any number of repairs or high costs of maintenance required to fix or replace the entire septic system. This device is comprised of a cross manifold that acts as a hydraulic release punch, light composite cable for camera observation in diagnostic, at least one baffle, hydraulic hose, and quick-release hydraulic connection points, with two expandable rubber ends. The system utilizes a flexible, malleable construction to ensure it will glide through the septic laterals and reach debris for the hydraulic expulsion bursts to macerate and eliminate frequent build-up. It simultaneously infuses oxygen, allowing fissures or rivulets from stone to soil, reinstating flow without having to replace the entire septic system.This unit houses two hoses: one for the compressor and one for a hydro jet, if needed. The housing of the impact manifold is comprised of a hard material able to withstand up to 300-PSI. There can be two circular fins on either side of impact manifold to contain the expulsion into the stone of the lateral lines, even those underwater and in full failure. The compressor attaches as a quick connect to the housing line, and likewise the hydro jet can be attached with the nozzle of choice at the front of the unit. Almost all septic lateral lines are 4-inch which proves itself universal whether constructed using corrugated materials, PVC, or even older clay tile. All of these are within the ability of this unit as the malleable fins are 4" with the housing and impact manifold 3” in circumference.Removing waste build-up from septic lateral lines is a crucial maintenance task to ensure the proper functioning of a septic system. Various devices and tools are made for this purpose, such as hydro jetters, augers or snakes, vacuum trucks, root rudder bits, chemical cleaners, as well as utilizing bursts of compressed air to dislodge and push debris out of septic lines. These systems are designed to be non-invasive and can be minimally effective in certain circumstances, but none can claim removal of build-up within the stone of the laterals to this degree. The Cleanline XT in any situation, and whatever the nature of the blockage, is a one-all on-site diagnostic unit, with corrective restoration ability for any situation minus costly replacement. It offers a huge win for the homeowner with less time, energy, or resources necessary for all involved. A more versatile or universal solution does not currently exist, and the Cleanline XT provides significant innovation and opportunity within this industry on septic lateral line build-up, or in removal products.Scott filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Cleanline XT product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Cleanline XT can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

