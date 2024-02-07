Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Lighting Device For House Numbers (RSM-184)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new lighting device that would ensure that painted house numbers are positively visible in all conditions," said an inventor, from

Redlands, Calif., "so I invented the GEN X LIGHT. My design would increase visibility and prevent delays when looking for the address."

The invention provides an effective way to illuminate the residential home address numerals painted on the street curb. In doing so, it increases visibility at night and in low lighting conditions. As a result, it assists delivery service providers, emergency personnel, first responders, or guests in finding the correct address. The invention features a simple design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households and businesses.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

