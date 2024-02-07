(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The
This analytics of ten technology companies and their strengths in the shared mobility industry throws light on the reasons why they have been successful in transitioning to this space and building shared mobility solutions.
The study puts forward some answers to the question of how the technology companies of today anticipate and plan for the key mobility trends that will become huge growth opportunities in the near-, mid- and long-term future.
To gain market leadership, transportation companies will have to offer solutions based on technologies such as 5G, IoT, autonomous driving, and AI. Technology companies have an advantage here because they are either already working on or have solutions that incorporate these technologies. Therefore, technology companies are well-poised to be disruptors in the shared mobility industry.
The research covers comparative mobility solutions, product breakdowns, case studies, and key takeaways of the ten most relevant technology companies. The companies are also benchmarked according to their product offerings.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Shared Mobility Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis Key Competitors Growth Drivers Growth Restraints Future of Urban Mobility Management and Data Intelligence Solutions - A Converging Ecosystem Roles Played by Technology Giants in the Shared Mobility Ecosystem Benchmarking Key Solution Providers Mobility Technologies - Key Trends Key Takeaways - The Way Forward
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Siemens AG
Siemens Mobility - Shared Mobility Business Overview Siemens Mobility - MaaS Partners Siemens Mobility - Autonomous DRT Solutions Siemens Mobility - Case Study: ZuriMobil Siemens Mobility - Key Takeaways
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Robert Bosch GmbH
Bosch - Shared Mobility Business Overview . Bosch - Shared Mobility Solutions Bosch - Cloud-based Services Bosch Mobility - Key Takeaways
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Intel Corporation
Intel - Shared Mobility Business Overview Intel - Moovit MaaS Solutions Intel - Case Study: Moovit AV Intel - Mobileye AD Solutions Intel - Key Takeaways
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Google LLC
Google - Shared Mobility Business Overview Google - Case Study: Industrial Applications Google - Key Takeaways
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Cisco
Cisco - Shared Mobility Business Overview Cisco - Solutions Landscape Cisco - Connected Fleet Management Cisco - Case Study: Transport for NSW Cisco - Key Takeaways
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Hitachi
Hitachi - Shared Mobility Business Overview Hitachi - GoGoGe Hitachi - Key Takeaways
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Fujitsu
Fujitsu - Shared Mobility Business Overview Fujitsu - Mobility Solutions Fujitsu - Case Study: Comboios De Portugal Fujitsu - Key Takeaways
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Baidu, Inc.
Baidu - Shared Mobility Business Overview Baidu - Apollo Autonomous Solutions Baidu - Case Study: Apollo Robotaxi Services Baidu - Key Takeaways
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Tencent
Tencent - Shared Mobility Business Overview Tencent - Case Study: T3 Mobility Tencent - Key Takeaways
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Amazon
Amazon - AWS Mobility Services Amazon - Zoox Autonomous Amazon - Case Study: AWS Use Cases in Shared Mobility Amazon - Key Takeaways
Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1 - AI
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
Amazon Baidu, Inc. Cisco Fujitsu Google LLC Hitachi Intel Corporation Robert Bosch GmbH Siemens AG Tencent
