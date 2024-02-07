Twice Grammy-Nominated Tank And The Bangas Take Center Stage At Merriweather Post Pavilion On April 21, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Side by side with the Howard County Youth Orchestra, this concert promises to bring together world class musicians and local high school talent.

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Merriweather Arts and Culture Center (MACC) is proud to present an evening of unparalleled musical magic as Tank and the Bangas take the stage with the Howard County Youth Orchestra at Merriweather Post Pavilion on April 21, 2024!

Tank and the Bangas, the trailblazing ensemble known for their transcendent melodies and captivating performances, is set to dazzle audiences with an electrifying live concert. The performance is part of MACC's robust schedule of community programming that uses the iconic venue and campus to connect the community to the arts.

Event Details:

Date: April 21, 2024, 7:00PM Showtime

Venue: Merriweather Post Pavilion, 10475 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia MD

Tickets on sale Friday, February 9 at 10am at

Ticketmaster .

Renowned for their ability to seamlessly weave together distinctly different musical influences,Tank and the Bangas is a funk, soul, and hip-hop American musical group out of New Orleans. This world-renowned band, known for the business of joy, is set to tour Europe in March, and enjoying a surge of popularity.

With their innovative blend of genres Tank and the Bangas promises an unforgettable experience that will resonate long after the final note.

On stage with Tank and the Bangas will be the Howard County Youth Orchestra. This orchestra is composed of high school students from across the county, aged 14 to 18.

The Orchestra includes students from all 13 county high schools and has been recognized as one of the premier youth orchestras in the Mid-Atlantic region.

The opening act will be Howard County's own Austin Antoine. A graduate of Reservoir High School, Antoine is a multifaceted performer whose range spans from soulful solos to rap challenges and he currently Head of Music for LA based non-profit, Get Lit.

Concert attendees may be in for a surprise to see who Austin's vocals unite with on stage.

Merriweather Arts and Culture Center is the owner of the iconic Merriweather Post Pavilion.

With a growing list of programs in development for 2024, MACC is committed to creating programming that engages the community, is inclusive and inspires audiences.

Ian Kennedy, Executive Director of MACC, is excited to bring this collaboration to the Merriweather stage. "We want Merriweather to be a place of memories for the community," said Kennedy. This concert brings the world-class talent of Tank and the Bangas to our venue and highlights the skills and passion of our local youth and one of Howard County's own progenies. This is a win for everyone involved." said Kennedy.

"It is extremely exciting for current and former students to be featured as part of this performance," said William J. Barnes, Acting Superintendent of Schools for Howard County. "We are so fortunate in Howard County to have a venue like the Merriweather Arts and Culture Center that is able to bring in world-renowned artists while also uplifting the talents of our children, and I am grateful for this wonderful partnership."

Join us for an evening of fun and unparalleled musical joy when Tank and the Bangas takes center stage with the Howard County Youth Orchestra at Merriweather Post Pavilion.

Find us at: Merriweather Arts and Culture Center (MACC),

Instagram , Facebook

SOURCE MERRIWEATHER ARTS AND CULTURE CENTER