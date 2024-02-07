Egypt Two-Wheeler Market Analysis Report 2023 Featuring Bajaj Auto, Benelli Auto, And Glide Smart Mobility

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

This report assesses the overall 2W market in Egypt comprising both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric 2W (E2W). It seeks to examine the factors that are transforming the 2W space and how Egypt as a market is positioning itself to transition toward electric solutions. In that sense, the study dives into country analysis by looking at the macro factors with frameworks like PESTLE and SWOT, and identifies various market drivers.

Egypt has faced political instability for the last 10 years. An authoritarian political agenda is restricting societal development and economic development. A complete change of political leadership and leadership style will benefit a sustainable recovery. Restructuring business reforms to enable private sector development will assist in the country's economic recovery.

Furthermore, the Russo-Ukrainian War and the Israel-Palestine conflict have had a significant impact on Egypt and its private sector. Developments in global financial markets and higher interest rates in developed markets have impacted Egypt's economy. In that sense, setting up alternative sources for essential supply trade can lower the impact of shortages. The privatization of select business entities can help build up economic recovery.

Electric two-wheelers (2W) are gaining traction in emerging and developing economies across the world. Industrial factories, the burning of waste, and automobile transportation are the major causes of pollution in Egypt. The country can establish net-zero targets to allow industries to adopt clean-energy vehicles as well as explore ethanol-based fuel to reduce automotive pollution's impact on the environment.

This research service projects the overall growth in the market for both ICE and E2W and provides insights relating to the 2W segments by type, identifying the major players dominating the market in pricing and market share. Lastly, this study also provides a snapshot of the market opportunity providing cost analysis, opportunity by fuel type, an examination of business models, and analysis of various opportunities for EV products and solutions.

Key Issues Addressed



What is the current and future state of ICE and E2Ws in Egypt regarding demand and growth?

What are the major trends impacting the Egyptian 2W market?

What conclusions can be extracted from PESTLE and SWOT analysis of this market, and what do 2W market outlook and trends look like?

Who are the major players within the ICE and E2W segments and how do they compare on sales, battery range, and motor power? What are the growth opportunities in the Egyptian 2W market?

Growth Opportunities



Growth Opportunity 1: Increasing Popularity of Scooters

Growth Opportunity 2: Innovative Business Models to Address Last-mile Delivery and Ride-sharing Industry Needs Growth Opportunity 3: The Advent of E2Ws

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Bajaj Auto

Benelli Auto Glide Smart Mobility

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives



Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative



The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Egypt's Two-wheeler (2W) Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Environment



Key Takeaways

Egypt's Economy: Overview

Percentage of the Population with Access to Electricity

2W Ecosystem in Egypt

Vehicles in Operation for the 2W Market SWOT Analysis of Egypt's 2W Market

Research Scope



2W Market Overview: Egypt

Segmentation by 2W Type

Key Competitors by Segment Questions This Study Will Answer

Growth Opportunity Analysis



Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Unit Shipment Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast by Segment

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Roadmap of Egypt's 2W Market

PESTLE Overview of Egypt's 2W Market

Economic Overview of Egypt

GDP Breakdown by Industry

GDP Per Capita

FDI: Egypt

Egypt's Demographic Overview

Population Overview

Online Mobility Service Usage: Egypt

Manufacturing Growth: Egypt

Overall Market Attractiveness

Market Outlook for 2Ws

Market Trends: Egypt

Key OEM Partnerships in the 2W Industry Key Funding and Investments in the 2W Industry

ICE 2W Segment



Growth Metrics

ICE 2W Historical Performance: Unit Shipment

ICE 2W Unit Shipment Forecast

ICE 2W Sales by Type ICE 2W Sales by Displacement

E2W Segment



Growth Metrics

E2W Historical Performance: Unit Shipment

E2W Unit Shipment Forecast E2W Sales by Type

Market Opportunity Analysis



Opportunities by Fuel Type

Opportunities by 2W Fleet

Opportunities by 2W Type

Opportunities for E2W Products, Solutions, and Services

Regional Opportunities 2W Regulations and Subsidies

Competitive Landscape Analysis



Competitive Environment

Top OEMs: Market Leaders in 2022

Snapshot of the Top ICE Models in Egypt

Snapshot of the Top Electric Models in Egypt

Bajaj Auto

Benelli Auto Glide Smart Mobility

Next Steps



Your Next Steps

Why Now?

List of Exhibits Legal Disclaimer

