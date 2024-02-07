Upright Radiotherapy Treatments Are One Step Closer To Being A Reality At Mclaren Proton Therapy Center

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Leo Cancer Care team installing the upright CT scanner at McLaren Proton Therapy Center in Flint, Michigan US.

Leo Cancer Care has delivered the second integral piece of its technology to the McLaren Proton Therapy Center in Flint, Michigan.

MIDDLETON, WISCONSIN, UNITED KINGDOM, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In December 2023 a CT scanner to pair with their first upright radiotherapy solution was delivered for installation in their testing and development environment. It will allow the center to continue its integration and testing activities. This exciting delivery means the McLaren Proton Therapy Center is one step closer to making history and treating the first patient with this pioneering technology.In June 2022, the McLaren Proton Therapy Center established a partnership with Leo Cancer Care , a company headquartered in Wisconsin that specializes in developing innovative radiation therapy solutions. This collaboration marks an important milestone as Leo Cancer Care pioneers a novel approach, allowing patients to receive their treatments in a seated, upright position.The innovative solution is named MarieTM after the renowned physicist Marie Curie who was awarded the Nobel Prize twice. It is based on research that shows upright positioning reduces organ movement and improves treatment accuracy (Mackie et al 2021). Additionally, MarieTM will enhance patient experiences by enabling direct eye contact and improved interaction between patients and clinicians during treatment.The McLaren Proton Therapy Center is making exciting progress as it nears the completion of two new rooms that will house the cutting-edge MarieTM systems. The center received the first component of the advanced MarieTM solution, the upright patient positioning system, back in July 2023. This system has already been successfully installed in their testing facility, allowing for seamless integration and testing during the ongoing construction period.“McLaren is installing these two gantry-less MarieTM solutions from Leo Cancer Care into a space originally planned to house a single rotating gantry system,” said Vahagn Nazaryan, PhD, executive director of the center.“This decision will significantly increase McLaren's capacity to treat patients, increasing accessibility to life-saving and life-extending proton therapy.”*Please note that Leo Cancer Care is seeking 510k approval for its technology prior to first patient treatment.Reference: Thomas Rockwell Mackie, Stephen Towe, Niek Schreuder; Is upright radiotherapy medically and financially better? AIP Conference Proceedings 30 April 2021; 2348 (1): 020002.

Sophie Towe

Leo Cancer Care

+44 7487 557593

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube