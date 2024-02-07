KLAS Research Names Scribeemr Best In KLAS For Virtual Scribing Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WOBURN, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ScribeEMR , a leading provider of real-time remote medical scribe services, is now the“Best in KLAS for Virtual Scribing Services” provider according to the prestigious 2024 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Report released today by the highly respected KLAS research firm.KLAS is the leader in healthcare IT industry ratings, which are based on independent surveys and interviews with thousands of healthcare providers and administrators. The annual KLAS report is the most trusted go-to guide for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare stakeholders to make informed decisions about which technologies and preferred vendor services they should implement.“At KLAS, we firmly believe that the voice of healthcare providers and payers is paramount,” says KLAS Research CEO Adam Gale.“The Best in KLAS Awards are based on extensive feedback and evaluations from healthcare professionals across the nation. Winning a Best in KLAS Award, therefore, is not just about recognition; it shows the trust and confidence that healthcare providers place in the winning vendors. It also helps validate each vendor's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. We are proud to recognize 2024's Best in KLAS Award winners! Their unwavering dedication to improving patient outcomes is wonderfully inspiring.”“A Best in KLAS ranking is one of the industry's most coveted accomplishments, since it is our customers who are awarding ScribeEMR the highest rating as the virtual scribing market leader,” says ScribeEMR Senior Vice President Terry Ciesla.“We will continue to perform according to these high standards and appreciate the time and attention KLAS builds into their comprehensive and highly regarded reports.”ScribeEMR's virtual medical scribes communicate with physicians via a laptop, a smartphone, a tablet, or another two-way communication device. Live, remote scribes enter notes, update charts, clarify information during patient visits, and make suggestions to comply with Merit-Based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) quality measures. Charts are typically closed and signed off by the provider by end of day.ScribeEMR is unique in that it pairs each clinician with a dedicated virtual medical scribe who participates in every patient visit and enters notes directly into the EMR, in real-time, according to the provider's specific charting style. Highly trained medical scribes focus exclusively on chart quality and accuracy, so providers can focus more on the patient.Extolling the virtues of ScribeEMR's benefits, in November 2023, a CEO/president surveyed said, "The value of ScribeEMR's virtual scribing services is clear. My blood pressure has been down a lot since using ScribeEMR. I also go home two hours earlier. The firm wants to make sure that we can see more patients and have the service pay for itself. There is a flat fee every month, and that is well worth it. I would pay out of my own pocket.”A manager surveyed in December 2023 noted,“The vendor's core strength is that they have dedicated remote scribes. The one that is normally assigned to the doctor knows every aspect of clinical documentation for the doctor.”ScribeEMR will be formally presented with the Best in KLAS for Virtual Scribing Services Award at the Best in KLAS Show 2024, March 11, in Orlando, Florida.About KLASKLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by amplifying the provider's voice. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. Learn more on the KLAS website: klasresearc .About ScribeEMRScribeEMR is the market leader in virtual scribing services, ranked number one by KLAS Research in their 2024 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Report. ScribeEMR is also a leading provider of virtual medical coding and comprehensive virtual medical office services (VMOS) for medical practices, hospitals, and health systems. Our dedicated teams help improve practice efficiency, maximize revenue, and reduce provider burnout. In the U.S. and overseas, our highly trained virtual staff works with more than 80 EMR platforms, which include many medical specialties. ScribeEMR continues to innovate and expand its range of services to meet the evolving needs of the healthcare industry.For more information visit . Follow us on: LinkedIn │ Twitter │ YouTube

