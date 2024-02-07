Stray Dog Attacks 11 People, Mostly Children, At A Park North Of Tokyo

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AP
Tokyo: A stray dog attacked 11 people, most of them children playing in a park north of Tokyo, on Wednesday, causing minor injuries, fire officials said.
Fire department personnel rushed to the site after receiving a call from police requesting an ambulance for a man in his 40s who was bitten by a dog at the park in a residential area of Isezaki city in Gunma prefecture, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) northwest of Tokyo.
Nine of the attacked people were children aged 7 to 10 and the 10th victim was an adult, the Isezaki fire department said.
Most of the victims were bitten in their legs, it said. Several were taken to a hospital for treatment.
The department said police caught the dog and were investigating the case.
