UK Activists Lay Out Over 11,000 Sets Of Clothes As Memorial For Children Killed In Gaza

Doha, Qatar: To mark each child of the over 11,000 killed in the Gaza war since October 7, 2023, and to help visualise the scale of loss, clothes of children were laid out at Bournemouth Beach in the United Kingdom.

The line that stretched up to five-kilometres was laid out as a memorial for those children killed in Gaza and the West Bank.

"It's impossible to imagine that number. This is what it looks like. A line 5km long," stated the activists from the Led By Donkeys group.

The video, shared by the group on social media, started by focusing on each pair of clothing meant to represent every Palestinian child killed. The footage then sped up to show thousands more lined up for three miles along the coast, making the line seem endless.

The group stated that it has laid out 11,500 sets of children's clothing for those killed, a number which significantly grows each day as bombardment continues in the Gaza Strip.

"The UK, US, and other governments should be doing all they can to protect children, not actively arming the Israeli military that's responsible for the deaths," stated the group.

The United Nations stated that Gaza is becoming a graveyard for children. Since October 7, Israeli attacks have killed at least 10,000 children in the besieged enclave as thousands more are under the rubble and presumed dead.

The children who have survived the attacks are living through the traumatic impact of the war amid devastating humanitarian conditions and desperate situations that further expose them to harm.