Iran Vs Qatar AFC Asian Cup 2023

Doha, Qatar: The Qatari national team is set to face off against the Iranian national team for a spot in the final against Jordan, in a match that will surely enthrall everyone watching.

The host nation team, the defending champion, will be gunning for a back-to-back Asian Cup triumph, while Iran, three time champion, is one trophy away from equaling Japan's tournament record of four titles.

Both teams will have to defeat Jordan however in the final. Read here for the full match preview.

Stay tuned as we bring you match highlights and a glimpse of the football atmosphere at Al Thumama Stadium.

WATCH! The goal that sent Qatar through

QATAR ARE THROUGH!

90 + 3

Shoja expelled from the game after a possible goal-denying tackle on Afif. Iran down to 10-men.

GOAL QATAR!

76'

Iran looking very dangerous as team Qatar tries to absorb their immense push forward.

64' Double substitution for Qatar

Pedro Miguel and Yusuf Abdurisag make way for Tarek Salman and Hassan Al Haydos

GOAL! IRAN EQUALIZE

GOAL! ⏱️51' Iran 2-2 Qatar Alireza Jahanbakhsh converts from the spot after Ahmed Fathy handball in the area. The game is tied!

First Half ends

QATAR EQUALIZE

15'

Iran has settled down after the goal, with much of the pressing coming from the Qatari Al Annabi side, however the Iranians still looking dangerous on the counter.

GOAL IRAN

KICKOFF!

Al Thumama Stadium is ready to host a battle of giants

A unition of different cultures in Al Thumama Stadium!