Tech Stock News Bite - Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) Gains After Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Financial Results

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ) Tech/Social Media Stock News Bite - Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX ), a global platform bringing millions of people together through shared experiences, released its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial and operational results and issued its full year and first quarter 2024 guidance today. Separately, Roblox posted a letter to shareholders and supplemental materials on the Roblox investor relations website at ROBLOX.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial, Operational, and Liquidity Highlights

Revenue was $749.9 million, up 30% year-over-year.

Bookings were $1,126.8 million, up 25% year-over-year.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $323.7 million.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $143.3 million, up 20% year-over-year.

Average Daily Active Users ("DAUs") were 71.5 million, up 22% year-over-year.

Average monthly unique payers were 15.9 million, up 18% year-over-year, and average bookings per monthly unique payer was $23.65, up 6% year-over-year.

Hours engaged were 15.5 billion, up 21%year-over-year.

Average bookings per DAU was $15.75, up 3% year-over-year.

Net liquidity1 was $2.2 billion; Covenant Adjusted EBITDA2 was $259.6 million, up 42% year-over-year.

Full Year 2023 Financial, Operational, and Liquidity Highlights

Revenue was $2,799.3 million, up 26% year-over-year.

Bookings were $3,520.8 million, up 23% year-over-year.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $1,151.9 million.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $458.2 million, up 24% year-over-year.

DAUs were 68.4 million, up 22% year-over-year.

Average monthly unique payers were 14.5 million, up 17% year-over-year, and average bookings per monthly unique payer was $81.05, up 4% year-over-year.

Hours engaged were 60.0 billion, up 22%year-over-year.

Average bookings per DAU was $51.50, flat year-over-year.

Covenant Adjusted EBITDA2 was $431.7 million, up 21% year-over-year.

"We finished 2023 with another strong quarter of growth as we continue to drive innovation and new experiences across the Roblox platform. We enter 2024 with even more conviction of being able to achieve our long-term goal of attracting over 1 billion daily active users with optimism and civility. We continue to benefit from the strong network effects in content, social connection, and communication, as well as our investments in immersive experiences, advertising, and AI," said David Baszucki, founder and CEO of Roblox.

"We ended the year with our strongest rate of quarterly bookings growth in two years and delivered our first quarter of $1 billion in bookings. We are scaling our operations efficiently, thereby improving our margins and cash flow, and we expect those trends to continue in 2024," said Michael Guthrie, chief financial officer of Roblox.

