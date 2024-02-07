Celebrate The New Year With The Guinness World Record-Breaking 33-Meter-Long Flying Balloon Dragon In Hong Kong Tmtplaza

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 February 2024 - In celebration of the Year of the Dragon, the "Blessings of the Auspicious Dragon" event at tmtplaza, under the Hong Kong Sino Group, features a festive decoration of a flying dragon made from over 38,000 biodegradable rubber balloons. Renowned local balloon artist Pang Sze Tai Wilson, who has won the World Balloon Convention twice, was specially invited to lead the creation of this artwork alongside his teacher, Taiwanese artist Ho Kun-Lung, Shandong artist Qu Xusheng and students from the City University of Hong Kong balloon art club and The Methodist Lee Wai Lee College, showcasing the spirit of heritage and innovation through balloon art to present Chinese traditional culture. The achievement of this endeavor has successfully broken the Guinness World Record for "The largest balloon sculpture of a dragon."





The balloon dragon, handcrafted by renowned Hong Kong balloon artist Pang Sze Tai Wilson, is made from over 38,000 biodegradable rubber balloons

From now until February 18, 2024, the majestic flying golden dragon graces the atrium in tmtplaza. Every detail, including the horns, whiskers, and eyeballs, has been meticulously crafted, bringing the dragon to life in a breathtaking manner. This grand display symbolizes the prosperous new year that lies ahead, showcasing the artistry and elegance of the balloon sculpture.





Hashtag: #tmtplaza

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About tmtplaza Located at the heart of Tuen Mun downtown, tmtplaza is the largest shopping and lifestyle flagship in Northwest New Territories with connection to major transportation nodes. It brings together more than 300 international brands and niche labels under one roof, among them are over 40 international beauty stores in the dedicated Beauty World, coupled with nearly 100 fashion and accessory brands and some 40 dining options to offer a 360-degree shopping experience.

MENAFN07022024003551001712ID1107824064