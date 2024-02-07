AUTOMATION PERSONNEL SERVICES WINS CLEARLYRATED's 2023 BEST OF STAFFING CLIENT AND TALENT 5-YEAR DIAMOND AWARDS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automation Personnel Services Wins 2024 ClearlyRated Diamond Awards For Best of Staffing Client and Talent

Automation Personnel Services was founded in 1990 in Birmingham, Albama.

Automation Personnel Services wins Best of Staffing Client and Talent for at least five (5) consecutive years.

- David Soileau, President

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Automation Personnel Services , a leading staffing agency based in Birmingham, Alabama, is pleased to announce they have won the Best of Staffing Client and Talent 5-Year Diamond Awards for providing superior service to their clients and candidates for at least five consecutive years.

Presented in partnership with Gold sponsor ClearEdge Marketing, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates. On average, clients of winning agencies are 60% more likely to be satisfied, and candidates who have been placed by winning agencies 60% more likely to be satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.

Automation Personnel Services has demonstrated exceptional client satisfaction, with an impressive 77.6% of their clients awarding satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10, significantly surpassing the industry average of 52%, highlighting the firm's commitment to delivering outstanding service. Additionally, the Net Promoter® Score of 75.3% received by Automation Personnel Services further underscores their client-centric approach, standing well above the industry's average of 36% in 2023. The ratings from 22.2% of their clients provide a comprehensive and positive overview of the high-quality services the company consistently delivers across various facets.

In addition to their client-focused achievements, Automation Personnel Services also excelled in candidate satisfaction. Impressively, 73.4% of their placed job candidates expressed satisfaction with scores of 9 or 10 out of 10, outperforming the industry average of 50%. The Net Promoter® Score of 56.1% from candidates further solidifies the company's reputation for providing exceptional services to both clients and candidates alike. The ratings from 8.1% of their candidates contribute to a holistic view of the consistently high-quality service that Automation Personnel Services upholds throughout the organization.

"As I reflect on the tumultuous journey of the past four years, it's clear that our team's dedication and perseverance have been the driving force behind our success," said David Soileau, President of Automation Personnel Services. "I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to each member of our team for stepping up and achieving remarkable feats during this period of uncertainty."

"Considering what our industry has endured since 2020, I am incredibly proud of the accomplishments our team has achieved," said Steven Nordness, CEO of Automation Personnel Services. "Hats off to our dedicated team for their hard work and tenacity in the middle of such unprecedented circumstances."

"I'm so excited to introduce the 2024 Best of Staffing winners alongside their verified ratings and reviews on ClearlyRated," said ClearlyRated's CEO, Eric Gregg. "Faced with another challenging year in 2023, these firms proved their commitment to providing outstanding experiences and superior service. They're raising the bar for excellence and I couldn't be more proud to celebrate their success - cheers to you all!"

About Automation Personnel Services

Automation Personnel Services is an award-winning staffing agency with more than 30 years of experience in manufacturing and light-industrial staffing. Automation Personnel Services is the winner of the ClearlyRated® Best of Staffing Talent Award in 2019-2024, and the ClearlyRated® Best of Staffing Client Award for seven straight years, 2016-2024. Automation Personnel Services is also the recipient of the Safety Standard of Excellence Award by the American Staffing Association and was named one of the Best Staffing Companies to Work For 2022 by CIO Views Magazine.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at .

About Best of Staffing®

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated-an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

