Double Murder Rocks B'luru, Accused Surrenders Before Police

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Feb 8 (IANS) In a shocking incident, two businessmen from Bengaluru were stabbed to death on Wednesday night at Kumbarpet locality in the heart of the city, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as 55-year-old Suresh and 68-year-old Mahendra.

The accused is identified as Bhadra, a native of Bengaluru, and after committing the crime he had surrendered before the police.

According to the police, the incident had taken place inside the premises of Hari Marketing building over a property dispute.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the dispute occured regarding handing over the four-floor building located on the main road to a community association.

The case was pending in the court and the accused Bhadra had gone to one of the victims Suresh to speak about the matter.

While talking to Suresh, the accused had stabbed him with a knife. Meanwhile, Mahendra rushed to rescue Suresh and he was also stabbed by Bhadra.

Though both victims tried to run away and escape, the accused Bhadra chased them with a knife in his hand and stabbed them to death repeatedly.

The jurisdictional Halasuru Gate police have rushed to the spot and DCP (Central) Shekar Tekkannanavar also visited the site.

DCP Shekar said that the preliminary probe revealed that the double murder had taken place over a property dispute.

The accused is taken into custody and he is being questioned. The accused is a distant relative of the victims, he added.

Further investigation is underway.

--IANS

mka/khz