Joshua Pacio 'Blessed' To Have Filipino Support For World Title Rematch At ONE 166: Qatar

Doha, Qatar: Filipino superstar Joshua“The Passion” Pacio's quest to reclaim the ONE Strawweight MMA World Title is taking him 4,637 miles away from home.

However, the distance does little to diminish the overwhelming support he's expected to receive from his fellow countrymen, as he faces Jarred Brooks in a highly anticipated rematch at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1.

Many might assume that the Lusail Sports Arena would provide a neutral ground for the second encounter, erasing any home advantage for either protagonist.

Nevertheless, Pacio is far from alone in the Middle Eastern country. Qatar is home to over 260,000 Filipinos, and just like their initial clash over a year ago, Brooks must brace himself for a partisan crowd.

In fact, 'The Passion' is looking to draw strength from the fact that he will have a considerable number of his compatriots cheering him on.

“I feel so honored and blessed for this opportunity. I miss fighting in the Philippines, and I think the atmosphere will be the same when I perform on March 1st because for sure, many Filipinos will get to watch the event,” he said.



Pacio has already had interactions with his Filipino fans in the Gulf nation, feeling the anticipation building as they prepare to rally behind him on event night.

“I am super excited. When the bout was announced a few months ago, I already felt the support from the Filipinos over there through social media,” he offered.“I get tagged a lot, and whenever I look up their profiles, I find out that they're from Qatar.”

The upcoming bout is more than just a World Title opportunity for Pacio as it's a chance to rewrite history.

In December 2022, Pacio – then the ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion – defended the title against Brooks. After five rounds of action, the Filipino fell short and dropped a unanimous decision, as well as his gold.

But rather than dwelling on the past, the 28-year-old is using that defeat as motivation to leave Lusail Sports Arena with the victory and the belt.

“I lost in a fight that I didn't even showcase my absolute best. That disappointment lingered within me for a long time. Now, I'm turning that disappointment into my fuel for this fight,” he said

“I know the lapses I committed in the first fight, and in the rematch, I aim to rectify them.”

As Pacio expects a warm reception from the Filipino community in Qatar, he is determined to repay their faith with a winning performance.

“I see two things - it's either I win by knockout or I win by decision,” he declared.

“Jarred Brooks is no pushover. He can strike, and he can wrestle. But I'm prepared wherever the fight goes. It's just that I either win by knockout or I win by decision.”

Fans can purchase tickets for ONE 166: Qatar at Virgin Megastore or Q-Ticket !