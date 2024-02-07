Investcloud Appoints Shawn Donovan As Chief Revenue Officer

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--InvestCloud, a global provider of wealth and asset management solutions, today announced the appointment of Shawn Donovan as Chief Revenue Officer (“CRO”), responsible for the company's sales and account management strategy globally with a key focus on enhancing value creation and delivery for clients. This announcement further underscores InvestCloud's commitment to leading the digital transformation of wealth, strengthening the client experience and accelerating growth, as the company supports more than $6 trillion in assets under management across its platforms.

Mr. Donovan brings extensive experience in the financial services and technology industry to his new role at InvestCloud. He spent more than 30 years in progressive global leadership roles with responsibilities spanning sales and account management, strategy and operations, and general management, while at EDS, Acxiom, Fiserv and Neustar. In addition to serving on various executive management committees and leading large-scale global sales organizations throughout his career, Mr. Donovan's background includes over five years as the Chief Sales Officer at Fiserv, where he managed teams with more than 400 sales executives and achieved record-setting sales.

“For more than three decades, Shawn has been leading sales and operational teams serving the financial services industry with a focus on driving outstanding sales and revenue growth,” said Jeff Yabuki, Chairman and CEO, InvestCloud. "We are thrilled to welcome Shawn to InvestCloud where we can utilize his deep expertise in building high-performing teams and enhance the value we deliver for our clients and partners.”

Mr. Donovan specializes in business transformation to drive profitable revenue growth and is deeply committed to cultivating talent, developing best-in-class process and achieving consistent strong performance. He has a proven track record in building sales teams and models that deliver results.

“InvestCloud brings a suite of modern, enabling technology solutions to complement the more than $80 trillion in assets expected to pass between generations over the next decade, which we believe will address the changing expectations of a new generation of clients,” said Shawn Donovan.“I'm excited about the tremendous transformation opportunity before us and look forward to working with the team to drive this next generation of growth.”

Prior to Fiserv, Mr. Donovan was Chief Sales Officer at Acxiom, where he led a global sales organization of more than 375 professionals responsible for the expansion of the sales and ongoing support of the Acxiom portfolio of products and services. From Fiserv, Mr. Donovan went on to lead the global sales organization of more than 300 professionals at Neustar, where he was responsible for sales, ongoing support and strategic expansion of the company's portfolio of products and services.

About InvestCloud

InvestCloud is the global software leader in digital transformation for the wealth management industry, and the US leader for personalization and scale across Advisory programs including unified managed accounts (UMA) and separately managed accounts (SMA). InvestCloud today supports over $6 trillion of assets with over 550 direct clients, including banks and wealth managers, private banks, and asset managers. The company offers digital client and advisor experiences and tools that enable the development of front office wealth management solutions, and UMA/SMA portfolio management, trade execution, accounting, model management and performance investment solutions, resulting in best-in-class experiences and operations for the wealth and asset management industry. Headquartered in Los Angeles, InvestCloud has offices around the world including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Italy, Singapore, India, Japan, and Australia.

More information on InvestCloud can be found at

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink