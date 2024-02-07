SBT Selects Brightcove To Power Its New Streaming Service

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), the world's most trusted streaming technology company, today announced Sistema Brasileiro de Televisão (SBT), one of Brazil's most prominent TV networks, has chosen Brightcove as its official streaming technology partner to power its new AVOD app, +SBT. The service is scheduled to launch in April. Selected for its Emmy Award-winning technology, Brightcove's reliability, scalability, and security will help SBT stream content from its more than 100 broadcast stations directly to audiences throughout Brazil.

“SBT is one of the most well-known media organizations in Brazil. The launch of their new streaming service will be a significant step for the company and its viewers and a great example of how entertainment and content can merge with technology to reach bigger audiences,” said Marc DeBevoise, CEO of Brightcove.“Today's consumers demand instant access to news and content, making streaming an integral part of any media organization's strategy. By partnering with us, SBT will be able to provide a seamless in-app streaming experience to expand their reach with new audiences, deepen engagement, and further monetize their content.”

Brightcove's work with SBT underlines the importance of having a trusted technology partner in the media and streaming industry. Consumer demand for high-quality streams continues to rise, and media companies are increasingly recognizing the need to partner with scalable and reliable technology leaders who can deliver superior and cost-effective solutions, tailored to grow their streaming businesses, revenue, and end-user experiences.

“As one of the most-watched TV networks in Brazil, we needed to find a reliable way to deliver a wide range of video content to our viewers, including popular TV shows, news programs, and events,” said Roberto Grosman, Chief Transformation Officer at SBT.“We found a valuable partner in Brightcove. With their robust streaming solutions, we can trust that our audiences will be able to consume high-quality and secure video streams. We'll also be able to view first-party data analytics to adapt our content and streaming strategy accordingly.”

SBT joins a roster of media companies that rely on Brightcove to power their streaming capabilities, including AMC Networks, BBC Studios, Forbes, In the Black Network, NHL, SKY Mexico, The Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences, The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, and Yahoo.

For more information, visit Brightcove.

About Sistema Brasileiro de Televisão (SBT)

On August 19, 1981, the Sistema Brasileiro de Televisão was inaugurated. Considered the Brazilian family channel, SBT reaches 200 million viewers and 69 million homes. It currently has 114 stations across the country, with 24 hours of diversified programming, with a share of 9.4% in Greater São Paulo and 8.4% in Brazil. The SBT complex has a total area of ​​230,000m2 with 74,000m2 of built area. It has eight studios, totaling an area of ​​more than 4,400 m2, and a scenographic city of 6,500 m2. SBT is a consolidated success in auditorium programs, a reference in the production of content for children and young people. It has impartial and credible journalism, in addition to a strong digital presence with exclusive content.