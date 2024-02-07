Is Jennifer Coolidge A Robot? New Ad From Discover Highlights Live Customer Service

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Ahead of The Big Game kick-off on Sunday, February 11, Discover will unveil a new commercial from the“Especially for Everyone” brand campaign starring award-winning actress Jennifer Coolidge. In the ad, titled“Robots,” Coolidge finds herself in a relatable situation, calling customer service and expecting to only interact with a robot.

“Robots” uses Coolidge's comedic performance to highlight what can be an irritating expectation consumers have when calling customer service. According to a recent Discover and Dynata survey, 95% of Americans prefer engaging with a live customer service agent instead of a customer service bot.

See the full 30 second“Robots” ad here .

“It might have been a lucky coincidence that this commercial subject happens to be the bane of my existence,” said Jennifer Coolidge.“I don't remember telling anyone at Discover about my daily battles with technology--the day starts with my phone and purchasing things online; airline tickets, clothing, and anything else I need quickly. When I need quick, customer-service help with something I will make it to a certain point working with a robot and then I get caught in this maze unable to get out. And then I get sent back to the beginning which makes me crazy. It's usually something a human being could fix in two seconds.”

“Great customer service is becoming increasingly hard to find, but Discover customers can talk to a live US-based agent 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” said Discover Chief Marketing Officer, Jennifer Murillo.“Jennifer Coolidge brings her comic genius to our latest ad, this time to bring to life a refreshingly great experience we create every day for our customers.”

“We were able to tap into a human truth that an overwhelming majority of people crave to be recognized and valued, which includes talking to real people when trying to reach customer service,” said Kirsten Rutherford, Executive Creative Director at TBWA\Chiat\Day LA.“Jennifer Coolidge brought this truth to life in a way only her comedic experience could. The 'Especially for Everyone' brand platform is all about how Discover products and services ensure all customers feel valued and challenges the old notion that the best experiences are reserved for a select few.”

Discover has live customer service agents-24/7. They can help with your account activity, benefits, and more. Please note that certain services may require the assistance of specialists who may not always be available. To learn more about Discover's commitment to customer service, visit or call 1-800-DISCOVER.

Survey Methodology

The Discover survey of 1,055 people across the United States was conducted online from January 12, 2024 to January 14, 2024 by Dynata. Survey respondents were nationally representative by gender, age, race and ethnicity using 2020 Census data. Women represented 52% while men represented 48% of respondents and spanned a wide variety of incomes. All those surveyed were 18 or older. The margin of error for the survey was +/-3%.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a digital banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover® card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network® comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchants and cash access locations; PULSE®, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International®, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit .

