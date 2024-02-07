Notarycam Makes Its 6Th Appearance On Housingwire's Annual Tech100 List Of Innovative Technology

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) HOUSTON, Texas, Feb. 7, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - NotaryCam® , a Stewart-owned company and a pioneering provider of remote online notarization and identity verification/authentication technology for real estate and legal transactions, today announced its inclusion in the prestigious Tech100 awards program by HousingWire, a leading industry publication.







Over the past year, NotaryCam executed more than 180,000 RON transactions. The company also grew its independent notary platform customer base by 46% and increased the number of loss mitigation-related RON transactions by 115%. In addition, the company expanded its nationwide footprint by becoming an approved RON provider in North Carolina, Delaware and Illinois. With the passage of California's RON bill this year, NotaryCam has also prepared its platform to support RON transactions in that state.

Now in its 12th year, the Tech100 program provides housing professionals with a comprehensive list of the most innovative and impactful organizations in the industry. The list can be leveraged to identify partners and solutions to the challenges that mortgage lenders and real estate professionals face every day.

“We're honored to secure a spot on the HousingWire Tech100 list for the sixth consecutive year, alongside exceptional companies,” expressed Brian Webster, President of NotaryCam.“For years, NotaryCam has led the way in the Remote Online Notarization (RON) domain, an area we consistently enhance. It remains an essential tool in the ongoing global shift towards digitalization.”

“One of the most exciting parts of my role at HousingWire is having a front row seat to witness stunning innovation in mortgage and real estate,” said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media.“HousingWire is dedicated to serving housing professionals with the full picture, and the full picture isn't complete without deep and insightful coverage and resources to help mortgage and real estate professionals uncover the innovators and solutions that drive growth and efficiency in the housing sector.”

About NotaryCam, a Stewart Company:

NotaryCam, a Stewart -owned company, is the leader in online notarization and mortgage eClosing solutions, having notarized documents worldwide for more than a million customers in all 50 states and more than 146 countries. The company's eClose360® platform delivers the“perfect” online mortgage closing in every jurisdiction and supports all eClosing scenarios with a flexible workflow for document recording and unparalleled identity verification, security and customer convenience. In addition to real estate transactions, NotaryCam provides RON services to many Fortune 500 companies as well as small and midsize businesses. The company also proudly maintains an industry-leading 99.8 percent customer satisfaction rating and the highest Net Promoter Score (NPS) amongst the best global tech brands.

About HousingWire:

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 1.0 million unique visitors each month. Our audience of mortgage, real estate and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit or to learn more.

