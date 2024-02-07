UN Geneva's Director-General Warns Of Difficult Year Ahead

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The recent three-week closure of the UN Palais des Nations headquarters in Geneva resulted in savings of around CHF200,000 ($229,543), Valovaya said on Monday.

In talks with UN staff in Geneva, she underscored the financial challenges the UN Secretariat faced over the last six months of 2023. The UN Office in Geneva (UNOG) faced difficulties in its development and opted to close the Palais des Nations to save on electricity costs.