Cryptonewsbreaks Cboe Canada Welcomes Fidelity With Expanded EFT Lineup

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Cboe Canada

has announced the return of

Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

(“Fidelity”) for the launch of seven new ETFs and ETF series. The new products join ten Fidelity ETFs and ETF series already listed on Cboe Canada and are now trading under the names and symbols as detailed in the announcement. Investors can trade units of all Fidelity ETFs and ETF series through their usual channels, including discount brokerage platforms and full-service dealers.“We're incredibly excited to welcome Fidelity back to Cboe Canada today as they continue to expand their ETF lineup,” said Erik Sloane, chief revenue officer of Cboe Canada.“Fidelity's new fund launches are timely, providing investors with additional strategies to manage current market conditions and future portfolio needs.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Cboe Canada

Cboe Canada is Canada's Tier 1 stock exchange for the purpose-driven innovation economy, providing a best-in-class listing experience for issuers that are shaping the economies of tomorrow. Fully operational since 2015, Cboe Canada lists investment products and companies seeking an internationally recognized stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data. Cboe Canada is part of the Cboe Global Markets network, leveraging deep international expertise, industry-leading market intelligence and technology, and unparalleled service to deliver what stakeholders and the world need now, and for the future. Cboe powers ETF Market Canada, a user-friendly platform providing investors and advisors with one-stop access to ETF research and analysis. Real-time, institutional-grade data allows users to compare, contrast, and explore the entire universe of 1,200+ Canadian ETFs, free of charge. For more information about Cboe Canada, visit

.

