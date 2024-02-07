Nordea Bank Abp: Managers’ Transactions – Skole

Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Stock exchange release - Managers' transactions

7 February 2024 at 17.00 EET Lene Skole, a member of the Board of Directors, has acquired in total 9,301 shares in Nordea Bank Abp according to a notification received under the Market Abuse Regulation. Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Lene Skole

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Nordea Bank Abp

LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 51524/13/20 Transaction date: 2024-02-06

Venue: NASQAD COPENHAGEN A/S (XCSE)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000297767

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details

(1): Volume: 100







Unit price: 80.53 DKK

(2): Volume: 400







Unit price: 80.53 DKK

(3): Volume: 428







Unit price: 80.54 DKK

(4): Volume: 473







Unit price: 80.51 DKK

(5): Volume: 500







Unit price: 80.53 DKK

(6): Volume: 583







Unit price: 80.54 DKK

(7): Volume: 660







Unit price: 80.53 DKK

(8): Volume: 1,000





Unit price: 80.53 DKK

(9): Volume: 1,736





Unit price: 80.53 DKK Aggregated transactions (9):

Volume: 5,880

Volume weighted average price: 80.53011 DKK Transaction date: 2024-02-06

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000297767

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details

(1): Volume: 500







Unit price: 80.53 DKK

(2): Volume: 868







Unit price: 80.54 DKK

(3): Volume: 868







Unit price: 80.54 DKK

(4): Volume: 1,000





Unit price: 80.53 DKK Aggregated transactions (4):

Volume: 3,236



Volume weighted average price: 80.53536 DKK Transaction date: 2024-02-06

Venue: MCSE

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000297767

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION (1): Volume: 185









Unit price: 80.505 DKK Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 185



For further information: Susanna Aarnio-Halme, Group Corporate Communication, +358 10 416 8023

Group Corporate Communication,

+358

10

The information provided in this stock exchange release is such that Nordea Bank Abp is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact set out above, at 17.00 EET on 7 February 2024.





