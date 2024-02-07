|
Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Nordea Bank Abp: Managers' transactions – Skole
07.02.2024 / 17:03 CET/CEST
Nordea Bank Abp: Managers' transactions -
Skole
Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Managers' transactions
7 February 2024 at 17.00 EET
Lene Skole, a member of the Board of Directors, has acquired in total 9,301 shares in Nordea Bank Abp according to a notification received under the Market Abuse Regulation.
Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Lene Skole
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Nordea Bank Abp
LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 51524/13/20
Transaction date: 2024-02-06
Venue: NASQAD COPENHAGEN A/S (XCSE)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000297767
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 100
Unit price: 80.53 DKK
(2): Volume: 400
Unit price: 80.53 DKK
(3): Volume: 428
Unit price: 80.54 DKK
(4): Volume: 473
Unit price: 80.51 DKK
(5): Volume: 500
Unit price: 80.53 DKK
(6): Volume: 583
Unit price: 80.54 DKK
(7): Volume: 660
Unit price: 80.53 DKK
(8): Volume: 1,000
Unit price: 80.53 DKK
(9): Volume: 1,736
Unit price: 80.53 DKK
Aggregated transactions (9):
Volume: 5,880
Volume weighted average price: 80.53011 DKK
Transaction date: 2024-02-06
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000297767
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 500
Unit price: 80.53 DKK
(2): Volume: 868
Unit price: 80.54 DKK
(3): Volume: 868
Unit price: 80.54 DKK
(4): Volume: 1,000
Unit price: 80.53 DKK
Aggregated transactions (4):
Volume: 3,236
Volume weighted average price: 80.53536 DKK
Transaction date: 2024-02-06
Venue: MCSE
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000297767
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
(1): Volume: 185
Unit price: 80.505 DKK
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 185
Volume weighted average price: 80.505 DKK
For further information:
Susanna Aarnio-Halme,
Group Corporate Communication,
+358
10
416 8023
The information provided in this stock exchange release is such that Nordea Bank Abp is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact set out above, at 17.00 EET on 7 February 2024.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact
...
or visit
.
End of Media Release
| Language:
| English
| Company:
| Nordea Bank Abp
|
| Smålandsgatan 17
|
| 105 71 Stockholm
|
| Sweden
| ISIN:
| FI4000297767
| Valor:
| A2N6F4
| Listed:
| Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
| EQS News ID:
| 1832757
|
| End of News
| EQS News Service