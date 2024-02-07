Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA / Key word(s): Dividend/AGM/EGM

Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech resolves to propose a dividend of 0.69 euros per share to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting

07-Feb-2024 / 17:30 CET/CEST

Aubagne, February 7, 2024

Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech resolves to propose a dividend of 0.69 euros per share to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting



The Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. resolved at today's meeting to submit a proposal to the combined Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be held on March 26, 2024, to pay a dividend of 0.69

euros per share for fiscal 2023. Under this proposal, the total distributed profit would be 67.1

million euros. The dividend will be paid on April 4, 2024.



The Board of Directors also approved the decision to submit to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting the 2023 results of Sartorius Stedim Biotech which had already been published on a preliminary basis on January 26, 2024.



Financial calendar

February 16, 2024



Publication of the 2023 Annual Report

March 26, 2024





Annual General Meeting

April 18, 2024







Publication of the quarterly figures January to March 2024

July 19, 2024







Publication of the half-year figures January to June 2024

October 17, 2024



Publication of the nine-month figures January to September 2024





A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a provider of innovative solutions, the company based in Aubagne, France, helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications, such as cell and gene therapies, safely, rapidly, and economically. The shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are quoted on the Euronext Paris. The company has a strong global reach with manufacturing and R&D sites as well as sales entities in Europe, North America, and Asia. Sartorius Stedim Biotech regularly expands its portfolio through acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2023, the company generated sales revenue of around 2.8 billion euros, according to preliminary figures. Currently, more than 10,600 employees are working for customers around the globe.





