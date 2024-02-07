EQS-News: EQS Group AG / Key word(s): Delisting

Delisting of EQS: Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ends at the end of May 6, 2024

Delisting of EQS: Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ends at the end of May 6, 2024



Inclusion of EQS Shares in the open market on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ends at the end of May 6, 2024 Termination of the listing of EQS Shares on the open market of the Munich Stock Exchange has been applied for

Munich, February 7, 2024. The takeover offer of Pineapple German Bidco GmbH dated December 4, 2023, to the shareholders of EQS Group AG for the acquisition of their no-par value registered shares in the Company has been settled on February 2, 2024. As previously announced, the Company has applied upon settlement of the offer for the termination of the inclusion of the shares of the Company (ISIN DE0005494165) in the trading on the open market segments (Freiverkehr) of the stock exchanges in Frankfurt and Munich.

On February 6, 2024, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange announced that the inclusion of the Company's shares in its open market (Scale and Basic Board) will be terminated as of the end of May 6, 2024, and that trading will end on this date.

The Company has also applied for the termination of the listing of the shares in m:access and in the general open market of the Munich Stock Exchange as of the earliest possible date. A decision by the Munich Stock Exchange is expected shortly. The Company currently expects the delisting of the shares in the course of May 2024.

The inclusion of the Company's shares in trading on the open market on other stock exchanges and trading venues was not initiated by the Company. Nevertheless, the Company will seek to terminate the inclusion there as well.



