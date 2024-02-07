Govt Establishes Task Force To Address Non-Tariff Barriers In Trade

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 7 (KNN) The government has established a task force under the Department of Commerce to address non-tariff barriers in trade, as informed to Parliament on Wednesday.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal stated that the task force aims to identify, categorise, and devise tailored strategies to resolve these non-tariff barriers effectively.

He emphasised the continuous effort required to eliminate trade barriers and ensure increased market access.

Additionally, Goyal highlighted India's engagement in regulatory cooperation to advocate for favourable and consistent global rules governing regulatory structures.

Regarding trade with Pakistan, Goyal noted that Pakistan suspended bilateral trade with India in August 2019, except for therapeutic products. He asserted that the responsibility for resuming bilateral trade lies with the Government of Pakistan.

These barriers encompass requirements such as prior registration in the exporting country, complex testing and certification criteria, and unreasonable domestic standards.

Various countries implement diverse regulatory measures to ensure product safety and quality within their territories, affecting both domestic manufacturers and importers.

However, these measures can occasionally hinder trade due to gaps in regulatory frameworks, lack of transparency, or differing interpretations of rules.

