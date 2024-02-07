Foxconn Invites Bids For Chip Assembly Plant In India

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 7 (KNN)

Foxconn, the Taiwanese electronics giant has announced plans to establish a chip assembly and testing plant in partnership with the HCL Group.



In a recent regulatory filing, Foxconn disclosed its intention to invite bids for the construction of the plant, marking a significant development in India's electronics manufacturing sector.

The proposed plant, which will be constructed on land owned by Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Pvt Ltd, is expected to require an initial investment of Rs 1,200 crore.



This move underscores Foxconn's commitment to expanding its footprint in India, a market known for its burgeoning demand for electronics products.

Notably, last month, Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Pvt Ltd had already earmarked USD 37.2 million (approximately Rs 308 crore) for setting up the joint venture, indicating the company's strategic investment in the Indian market.

The establishment of this chip assembly and testing plant holds significant implications for India's electronics manufacturing ecosystem.



It is expected to not only boost local employment opportunities but also contribute to India's efforts to become a global hub for electronics production.

With Foxconn's track record of innovation and expertise in electronics manufacturing, coupled with its collaboration with the HCL Group, the new plant is poised to play a pivotal role in advancing India's position in the global electronics market.

