Bihar Offers 'Plug And Play' Initiative To Facilitate Industrial Growth

(MENAFN- KNN India) Patna, Feb 7 (KNN) Industrialists are being welcomed by the Bihar government to establish units in the state through its innovative 'Plug and Play' initiative.

This initiative involves the construction of pre-fabricated sheds in five districts, allowing entrepreneurs to swiftly commence factory operations by simply installing equipment.

According to the state government's advertisement, the monthly rent for these plug and play industrial sheds starts from Rs 4 per square meter.

Entrepreneurs are encouraged to streamline their setup process and initiate production promptly with the availability of Plug & Play Industrial sheds in Bihar's Industrial Areas.

Bihar boasts approximately 24 lakh square feet of ready-to-move Plug and Play Industrial Sheds, equipped with all basic infrastructure requirements, situated in industrial areas across the state.

These facilities are offered for an initial lease period of 15 years, providing entrepreneurs with an opportunity to kick-start production by merely installing the necessary machinery.

For further information, interested parties can contact +91 7320923208 or correspond via email at ... and ... .

(KNN Bureau)