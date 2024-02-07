(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, India Emphasizing the need for unified, concerted efforts to address climate change, the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, in his message for the inaugural session of the 23rd edition of the World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS), underscored,“The WSDS has catalysed partnerships and collective action to address one of the most urgent challenges of our times.”



Dr Dhawan reads out Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's message at WSDS 2024





Congratulating The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) on completion of 50 years, the Hon'ble Prime Minister acknowledged TERI's endeavours towards fostering sustainable practices. Acknowledging the legacy of over two decades, he added,“This Summit organized by TERI has been pivotal in uniting stakeholders from all corners of the world in pursuit of a common goal – sustainable development for the betterment of humanity.”





He endorsed this year's theme,“ Leadership for Sustainable Development and Climate Justice ,” as a clarion call for bold steps, decisive action and a clear direction towards a more sustainable and equitable future.





Given the drastic implications of climate change, the situation demands urgent action. Today our country has emerged as a global force multiplier in the fight against climate change. The spirit of One Earth, One Family, One Future and initiatives like mission LiFE, are aimed at bringing about a change in lifestyle, a nudge to the community and individuals to protect and preserve the environment.





“Fostering global partnerships for achieving a sustainable future we can leverage collective strengths, share expertise, and amplify impact, ensuring a harmonious coexistence with our planet for generations to come," remarked Dr Vibha Dhawan, Director General, TERI . Celebrating TERI's 50 years, Dr Dhawan further expressed,“I am delighted to express that, across our journey, TERI has tirelessly dedicated efforts to mainstream sustainability, achieved through the establishment of robust partnerships and collaborations with governments, multilateral organizations, philanthropic entities, and corporations.”





The Hon'ble Prime Minister urged the stakeholders to commit to the pursuit of a more sustainable and equitable world, where every individual can thrive, in harmony with nature.





Prime Minister Speech WSDS 2024: rel="nofollow sponsored" target="_blank" href="" org/files/PM_Message_23rd_WSDS_TER





About TERI

The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), based in India, is an independent, multi-dimensional research organization with capabilities in policy research, technology development, and implementation. An innovator and agent of change in the energy, environment, climate change and sustainability space, TERI has pioneered conversations and action in these areas for nearly five decades. Headquartered in New Delhi, it has centres in six Indian cities, and is supported by a multi-disciplinary team of scientists, sociologists, economists, engineers, administrative professional and state-of-the-art infrastructure.