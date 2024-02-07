Suresh Venkatachari Returns As Chairman And CEO Of Securekloud Technologies

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India SecureKloud Technologies , a leading player in digital transformation and cloud technology listed on NSE and BSE, announces a significant development in its leadership. In the board meeting held today, Suresh Venkatachari has been appointed as an Additional Director, Chairman and CEO of the company.



Suresh Venkatachari is the Founder and Promoter of SecureKloud Technologies, founded in 2008 as 8K Miles Software (renamed as SecureKloud Technologies in 2021). Suresh has over 35 years of experience in the Digital Transformation, Cloud and IT solutions & services industry. Suresh Venkatachari has established himself as a thought leader and a serial entrepreneur. He has been leading a global leadership team and expertise in managing Healthcare, Life Sciences and BFSI technology companies. Suresh is renowned for developing and executing demand-driven strategies to foster business growth. Over the past decade, he has founded multiple IT companies, out of which three companies went public. His vision and strategic acumen will drive innovation and growth, further solidifying SecureKloud's position in the technology sector.





Commenting on this development, Suresh Venkatachari, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SecureKloud Technologies , expressed his gratitude for the unwavering support of the board, shareholders, and employees. He emphasized the company's commitment to upholding the highest ethical standards and continuing its mission of driving digital transformation and innovation.





"We are excited to embark on this new chapter at SecureKloud Technologies. We are focused on accelerating our growth and expanding our footprint in the AI, digital transformation and Healthcare space. Our future plans include in accelerating our growth in USA, India and Middle East and further investment in cutting-edge technology, enhancing our service offerings, and strengthening our position as a leader in the industry," said Mr. Venkatachari .





About SecureKloud Technologies

SecureKloud Technologies is an industry-recognized global leader in digital transformation. With a focus on cloud computing, cyber security, and data management, they enable organizations to embrace the digital revolution and unlock their true potential. With a commitment to integrity and innovation, SecureKloud Technologies empowers businesses to thrive in the ever-evolving digital landscape.