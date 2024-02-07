Celebrate The New Year With The Guinness World Record-Breaking 33-Meter-Long Flying Balloon Dragon In Hong Kong Tmtplaza

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) mo-p1 mo-grey" lang="en"> HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 February 2024 - In celebration of the Year of the Dragon, the "Blessings of the Auspicious Dragon" event at tmtplaza, under the Hong Kong Sino Group, features a festive decoration of a flying dragon made from over 38,000 biodegradable rubber balloons. Renowned local balloon artist Pang Sze Tai Wilson, who has won the World Balloon Convention twice, was specially invited to lead the creation of this artwork alongside his teacher, Taiwanese artist Ho Kun-Lung, Shandong artist Qu Xusheng and students from the City University of Hong Kong balloon art club and The Methodist Lee Wai Lee College, showcasing the spirit of heritage and innovation through balloon art to present Chinese traditional culture. The achievement of this endeavor has successfully broken the Guinness World Record for "The largest balloon sculpture of a dragon."





The balloon dragon, handcrafted by renowned Hong Kong balloon artist Pang Sze Tai Wilson, is made from over 38,000 biodegradable rubber balloons

From now until February 18, 2024, the majestic flying golden dragon graces the atrium in tmtplaza. Every detail, including the horns, whiskers, and eyeballs, has been meticulously crafted, bringing the dragon to life in a breathtaking manner. This grand display symbolizes the prosperous new year that lies ahead, showcasing the artistry and elegance of the balloon sculpture.







