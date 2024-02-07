Melco Continues Lead Among Integrated Resorts In Asia With The Greatest Number Of Stars Attained In 2024 Forbes Travel Guide

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) mo-p1 mo-grey" lang="en"> MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 February 2024 - Melco Resorts & Entertainment's various hotels, restaurants and spas across its portfolio in Asia have been honored by 2024 Forbes Travel Guide (FTG), with the Company continuing its lead among integrated resorts in Asia with the greatest number of stars achieved. The renowned FTG star rating service and online travel guide bestowed Melco a total of 16 Five-Star awards across the Company's properties which include City of Dreams, Studio City, Altira Macau and City of Dreams Manila. Notably, this year marks the 15th successive year that Altira Macau has achieved an FTG Five-Star award across both the Hotel and Spa categories.
Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Melco , said, "Thank you to FTG for this great honor. The recognition underlines Melco's ongoing commitment to providing guests with the most memorable world-class hospitality experiences across our global portfolio of integrated resorts. We will continue to further develop and enhance Melco's curated blend of design, entertainment and quality as we look forward to welcoming more guests from local, regional and overseas markets this coming year."
Melco properties and facilities awarded 2024 Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Ratings are as follows:
| Hotels
| Restaurants
| Spas
| Morpheus, City of Dreams Macau
| Alain Ducasse at Morpheus, Morpheus, City of Dreams Macau
| Morpheus Spa, City of Dreams Macau
| Nüwa, City of Dreams Macau
| Yí, Morpheus, City of Dreams Macau
| Nüwa Spa, City of Dreams Macau
| Star Tower, Studio City
| Jade Dragon, Nüwa, City of Dreams Macau
| Zensa Spa, Studio City
| Altira Macau
| Pearl Dragon, Studio City
| Altira Spa, Altira Macau
| Nüwa, City of Dreams Manila
| Tenmasa, Altira Macau
| Nüwa Spa, City of Dreams Manila
|
| Ying, Altira Macau
|
