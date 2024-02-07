Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Cast Iron Valve Box Adjuster (RKH-570)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in construction and thought there could be a better way to adjust the height of cast iron valve boxes that contain valves that control underground water or gas piping," said an inventor, from Charlottesville,

Va., "so I invented the CAST IRON VALVE BOX ADJUSTER. My design would increase efficiency and it allows the box to be raised or lowered for easy adjustments."

The patent-pending invention provides a tool that would allow for easy height adjustment of any cast iron valve box. In doing so, it permits the cast iron valve box to be vertically raised or lowered in height for efficient adjustment of the valve box. As a result, it increases worker productivity and safety. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for building construction contractors involved in cast iron valve box work procedures. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-RKH-570, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp