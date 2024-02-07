VTEX Recognized As Sole Vendor Named As A Customers' Choice In The 2024 Gartner® Voice Of The Customer For Digital Commerce

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Report findings show that 98% of VTEX customers would be willing to recommend VTEX, the composable and complete commerce platform, to others

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VTEX

(NYSE: VTEX ), the composable and complete commerce platform for premier B2C and B2B brands, has been recognized as the only vendor in the 2024 Gartner® Voice of the Customer for Digital Commerce to be named in the Customers Choice Quadrant. The recognized vendors meet or exceed the market average Overall Experience and User Interest and Adoption.

Gartner 2024 Customers Choice Quadrant

Continue Reading

In the 2024 Gartner® Voice of the Customer for Digital Commerce, 98% of VTEX customers are willing to recommend the ecommerce platform to peers based on 57 total reviews as of November 2023. Vendors placed in the upper-right quadrant of the "Voice of the Customer" report are recognized with the Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinction. VTEX is the only vendor to receive this distinction in the 2024 report.

"VTEX is rated by many analyst firms, but the one we value the most is the actual voice of our customers. Because of that, this recognition from Gartner, as the only vendor to achieve the Customers' Choice award in their latest Voice of the Customer for Digital Commerce report, is unique. This award represents the passion all our employees and partners across the globe have for our customers' performance. Enterprise customers need support and strategic guidance, and this recognition shows we are on the right path," said Mariano Gomide de Faria, founder and co-CEO of VTEX.

Below are just some of the brands that have called VTEX its commerce platform of choice in the past year:



BeautyCounter

Calvin Klein

Hearst

Kayser Roth

Pierce Manufacturing

Reebok

Tommy Hilfiger Whirlpool

"At VTEX, we were able to translate our vision as the composable and complete platform into a reality by bringing together innovative minds, advanced technology, and a deep understanding of what our customers need and we feel this ranking is a prime example of that," said Santiago Naranjo, CRO at VTEX. "I'm humbled by the feedback our clients have given us, delivering 57 reviews and rating VTEX the highest recognized digital commerce vendor with a score of 4.8 out of 5.0."

The Voice of the Customer document synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights' reviews into insights for IT decision-makers. This aggregated peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews, is complementary to Gartner expert research and can play a key role in your buying process, as it focuses on direct peer experiences of implementing and operating a solution.

To read the 2024 Gartner® Voice of the Customer for Digital Commerce report and learn more about why VTEX customers are willing to recommend the platform, click here .

Gartner Disclaimer :

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Digital Commerce, Peer Contributors, 30 January 2024

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and PEER INSIGHTS are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About VTEX

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX ) is the composable and complete commerce platform forward-thinking CEOs and CIOs choose to smarten up their investments. VTEX helps brands and retailers modernize their stack and reduce maintenance costs by rapidly migrating from legacy systems, connecting their entire value chain, and making inventory and fulfillment their strength. As a leader in digital commerce, VTEX is trusted by more than 2,600 B2C and B2B customers, including Carrefour, Colgate, Motorola, Sony, Stanley Black & Decker, and Whirlpool, having over 3,400 active online stores across 38 countries (as of FY ended on December 31, 2022). For more information, visit .

Press Contacts For VTEX

Walker Sands - [email protected]



SOURCE VTEX